Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Tom Thibodeau Expected to Leave Before Dealing SG

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2018

ST. PAUL, MN - AUGUST 27: Head Coach Tom Thibodeau of the Minnesota Timberwolves visits with media and fans on August 27, 2018 at The Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler might not be the only one leaving Minnesota.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported coach Tom Thibodeau has no interest in trading Butler as part of a rebuilding project and would rather leave the franchise than move him for young players and draft picks.

"No one expects Tom to coach a 25-win or even 35-win team," a front-office executive said. "Even if he has to agree to dissolve the contract, they'd do that before they go and trade Butler for draft picks."

Thibodeau has full personnel control with the Timberwolves, so no trade would happen without his approval. That would likely mean Minnesota would only accept a veteran-for-veteran swap—similar to the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan deal earlier this summer.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Who Should Team Up with LBJ in New ‘Space Jam?’

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Who Should Team Up with LBJ in New ‘Space Jam?’

    Dave Schilling
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thibs Would Rather Leave Wolves Than Start a Rebuild

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Report: Thibs Would Rather Leave Wolves Than Start a Rebuild

    Sean Deveney
    via Sporting News

    Trade Ideas for Jimmy and Kemba

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas for Jimmy and Kemba

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Deep Dive into the Beef That Has Jimmy Wanting Out

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Deep Dive into the Beef That Has Jimmy Wanting Out

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report