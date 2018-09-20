Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Tom Thibodeau Expected to Leave Before Dealing SG

David Sherman/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler might not be the only one leaving Minnesota.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported coach Tom Thibodeau has no interest in trading Butler as part of a rebuilding project and would rather leave the franchise than move him for young players and draft picks.

"No one expects Tom to coach a 25-win or even 35-win team," a front-office executive said. "Even if he has to agree to dissolve the contract, they'd do that before they go and trade Butler for draft picks."

Thibodeau has full personnel control with the Timberwolves, so no trade would happen without his approval. That would likely mean Minnesota would only accept a veteran-for-veteran swap—similar to the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan deal earlier this summer.

