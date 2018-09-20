LeBron James: Using Drake's Kobe Bryant Reference Wasn't Insult to Lakers Icon

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said his use of a lyric by rapper Drake during a speech in early September that was originally in reference to Kobe Bryant wasn't a jab at the Lakers legend.

On Thursday, Marisa Guthrie of the Hollywood Reporter provided comments from James about his use of the line "You wasn't with me shooting in the gym," which he said was directed at his wife and didn't relate in any way to Bryant's marriage.

"I do know that when [Drake] said it, it was about Kobe Bryant, but Kobe Bryant wasn't even in my thoughts. [Savannah] was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights. And she was there with me. You wouldn't be talking to me right now if it weren't for her. But I got way too much respect not only for Kobe but for Vanessa [to insult them]. That's so below me. That would have been like a Donald Trump remark."

James has long expressed his admiration for the five-time NBA champion.

In 2015, the league's current gold standard said he "wanted to be just like [Bryant]" when he was young and enjoyed battling him at the highest level.

"We've always competed against one another and we always wanted to dethrone each other," James told reporters. "But we always had that mutual respect because we knew how much we put into the game. I've always voiced my opinion about Kobe, how great Kobe is, and obviously there will never be another one of him in our league. Ever."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Bryant urged the Lakers fanbase to welcome James with open arms after he signed with L.A. as a free agent in July (via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com).

"But listen, if you are fan of mine, you are a fan of winning, you are a fan of the Lakers. I bleed purple and gold. So, that is above anything else," he said. "I have been a Lakers fan since I was yay high. That is never going to change. Right? [It] is about winning championships. So, they'll fall in line."

The duo has also been teammates at the international level with Team USA, including on the 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold-medal-winning squads.

There have been no signs of legitimate bad blood between the stars over the years despite being two of the fiercest competitors in NBA history.