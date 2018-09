Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 4 in College Football

1 of 8

Matt Hayes

We don't know what Oregon has, other than an uber-talented quarterback (Justin Herbert) and a team that hasn't been tested. Wins over Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State—the most recent of which wasn't an impressive tuneup for this game—haven't been much of a barometer for the identity of the team. And you know what? I'm still taking the Ducks, even if Stanford RB Bryce Love plays. This is the chance for Herbert—who could be the first QB taken in next year's NFL draft—to make a statement.

David Kenyon

Perhaps it's stubbornness, but I'm not yet backing down on high expectations for Stanford's offensive line. That collection of talent is too experienced to continue performing at an average level, one would think. Stanford head coach David Shaw even graded their run blocking as "B to B-minus" to this point. I think the blocking unit rebounds for its best collective game, and the Cardinal win.

Adam Kramer

Remember when this was like the biggest college football game of the year for a while? Ah, good times. Anyway, I'll take Oregon, although I do so somewhat reluctantly. Love's absence last week for Stanford is cause for concern, as we don't know what version of him we'll be getting in this game.

This is also Stanford's first road game of the year, and it comes in one of the toughest environments in football. While the Stanford defense has been excellent, Oregon will do just enough behind Herbert to edge out a win at home in what could be the best game of the weekend.

Kerry Miller

It's hard to take away any meaningful stats from Oregon's laughably weak nonconference schedule, but Herbert's (in)efficiency concerns me for this matchup against one of the best defenses in the nation. I thought Herbert would wreak havoc against Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State, but he tossed four interceptions and completed only 56.8 percent of his pass attempts. That won't be enough against Stanford, especially if Love is operating at anything close to full strength. Give me the Cardinal on the road in a defensive struggle, 21-17.

Brad Shepard

I'm normally a Stanford believer. I love the way the Cardinal play hard-nosed football in spite of everything that happens around them in the Pac-12. And with the league seemingly heading in that direction, they look like the standard-bearers. But this is Herbert's time to shine. He hasn't gotten a signature win yet in his career in Eugene, but I like what head coach Mario Cristobal is building. The Pac-12 North division is easily the best in the conference, and the Ducks have the chance to seize control at home. I think they get it done.

Ian Wharton

At the start of the season, I thought this game would be heavily tilted in Stanford's favor. But after three games, I'm picking Oregon. The home team has been stellar against the run this year, allowing only 1.96 yards per carry. The Ducks have yet to face a team as good as the Cardinal, but even a healthy Love struggled in Week 1. Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello and receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside also haven't been able to produce without Love in the lineup. The Ducks have the most to prove in this game, and I think they'll respond well.