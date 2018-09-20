Manchester United Reportedly Join Barcelona, Tottenham in Frenkie de Jong Race

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong.

According to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, United boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of the youngster and the club scouted him during the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League meeting with France earlier in September.

Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old, but the Red Devils are hoping to steal a march on them as they're "set to make a move" for him in January.

United evidently liked what they saw of him, as a source at the club told Cutts:

"The club decided to take a look at him as they have been getting rave reviews from elsewhere.

"Jose and the staff like the look of him. He can play in a few different roles and he looks comfortable wherever, which is a big plus.

"The scouts were already sure he is the real deal but his display against France only intensified that belief even further.

"He is a top-class talent and it is clear to see why so many of the big teams in the Premier League and around Europe want him."

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones also enjoyed his performance against France, despite the Oranje losing 2-1:

The Dutchman splits his time between centre-back and central midfield, making him a versatile option for the team.

Given his ability in midfield, it will come as little surprise that he likes to carry the ball out from defence.

He's clearly got an eye for a pass, too, having racked up an impressive tally of nine assists last season.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt watched him help Ajax record a 3-0 win over AEK Athens on Wednesday:

According to Cutts, United are hoping to leverage their positive relationship with Ajax—whose CEO is former Red Devils star Edwin van der Sar—to get a leg up on the competition.

De Jong looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and if he continues to shine, it won't be a surprise if United or another top side snap him up in January or next summer.

He'll likely be an expensive purchase given the buzz around him, though, so a deal may not be easily struck.