Ivan Rakitic Plays Down Exit Rumours After New Barcelona Contract Snub

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ivan Rakitic has told reporters Barcelona's decision not to hand him a new contract this season won't change his feelings toward the club amid speculation Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring the situation.

As reported by Onda Cero (h/t TalkSport), club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has denied Rakitic's request for a new deal, saying it won't happen this season. That has alerted the Premier League giants.

Per beIN Sports (h/t Sport), Rakitic addressed Bartomeu's comments after the Blaugrana's 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over PSV:

"I don't want to ask for anything. The only thing I want is to make the fans happy with me. I decided to stay here, because I am happy.

"If I tell you the truth, what happens will happen and from my side, nothing changes.

"I know that words don't mean that much in football in general, what is important is how we are on the pitch. And I'm very happy. My family and I like it here and that's the most important thing for me."

Rakitic played 85 minutes in the victory over the Dutch side on Tuesday, recording an assist.

According to Sport, the 30-year-old was linked with Paris Saint-Germain during the summer and turned down a move to France in favour of staying at the Camp Nou. He hoped that show of loyalty would result in better terms.

The former Sevilla man signed a new contract just last year, however, committing himself to the club until 2021, per ESPN FC. As a result, Rakitic's request isn't a high priority for Bartomeu, who has to worry about other players first.

Rakitic had a phenomenal 2018 FIFA World Cup with Croatia and has started the 2018-19 campaign in fine form. Barcelona have options in midfield outside of him, however, as Arthur made the move from Brazil this summer and has flashed tantalising potential in limited time.

At just 22 years old, the former Gremio star and Brazil international still has ample room to grow. He'll have every opportunity to get settled at the Camp Nou while Rakitic starts for now, but Barcelona may well see him as the natural heir to the Croat.

There's also the talented Riqui Puig, who has quickly become a fan-favourite after starring in pre-season.

The 19-year-old from Barcelona B has been training with the first team and could be in line for a bigger role moving forward:

Bartomeu still has Rakitic under contract for several more seasons and multiple young options waiting in the wings. There's no urgency to start negotiations once again after coming to an agreement just last year.