Liverpool 'Want to Win Everything' This Season, Says Virgil van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on September 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool are setting their stall out with high expectations this season and are hoping to win every trophy available.

The Reds have not won silverware since 2012 and have fallen short in UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League finals under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Nevertheless, Van Dijk says he and the rest of his team-mates are feeling ambitious, per Goal's Neil Jones:

"Everyone is excited, everyone is feeling good, everyone wanted to be part of this. We know the season is very long, we have four competitions to play in, but you know—we want to win everything, that is basically our mindset. Otherwise, you'd better stop.

"You need to have ambitions, and with the size of this club, with the people around here and the history of the club, we want to try and win everything. It's going to be hard, it's going to be something very difficult to do, but you know we are going to just try it. That is the only way forward."

                               

