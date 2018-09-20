'Class' Paul Pogba 'Showed Good Personality' vs. Young Boys, Says Jose Mourinho

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho praised Paul Pogba after he scored twice and set up a goal in their 3-0 win over Young Boys on Wednesday.

Mourinho has reportedly had a difficult relationship with the Frenchman but was full of praise for him when asked to assess his performance.

He told BT Sport (h/t MailOnline's Will Griffee):

"It was a good performance, he felt a bit tired the last part of the game and that's why he came off but solid, class, giving the team pace that we need sometimes.

"[He] kept possession and kept control of the tempo and of course a very good goal. The penalty showed good personality, when you miss one you have doubts about the next."

United got off to a difficult start in Bern, which Mourinho attributed to his players being cautious on the artificial pitch so as to avoid injury.

Pogba settled the early nerves with his first strike in the 35th minute. After cutting onto his left foot with a neat bit of skill, he lashed into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Nine minutes later, he confidently dispatched a penalty, before slipping through Martial in the 66th minute to wrap up the win.

Sports journalist Simon Austin was impressed with his showing, while Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted he is improving in front of goal:

The 25-year-old hit double figures in each of his last two seasons with Juventus but is yet to do the same for the Red Devils. However, he has now struck four times in six matches.

Former United stars and BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes enjoyed his showing.

Per MailOnline's Max Winters, the former said: "This boy has got talent coming out of every pore."

The latter has been critical of Pogba in the past, leading to angry reactions from his agent Mino Raiola on social media.

He too was full of praise, but noted the need for Pogba to put in such performances more consistently: "With a player of that ability, the strength, speed and size of him he should be passing forward and running onto it every week. If he did that more often then nobody in the world would be able to live with him."

Sports writer Daniel Harris would still like to see him sustain a strong display throughout an entire game:

It's never been in doubt that Pogba is a player of exceptional talent, one who can be decisive in winning matches for the Red Devils.

However, he'll still have his critics until he can do more than show flashes of what he's capable of.

Two goals and an assist against Young Boys is a good start, but he needs to continue playing well in the coming weeks and when United face stronger opposition.