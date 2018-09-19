Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 19

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE moved 205 Live to Wednesday nights, which means humpday now contains three hours of wrestling with the cruiserweights, NXT and the Mae Young Classic.

This week was the second episode of the tournament and it featured some familiar names from both WWE and MYC past alongside some new talents.

Former Divas champion Kaitlyn made her return to a WWE ring as the only competitor in the entire tournament to previously hold a title in WWE, so there was more pressure on her than most of the performers to put on a good show.

She was joined by several competitors from last year's tournament and a handful of fresh faces from the independent scene.

Let's go through each match from the second episode of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.