Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 19

Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 19September 20, 2018
WWE moved 205 Live to Wednesday nights, which means humpday now contains three hours of wrestling with the cruiserweights, NXT and the Mae Young Classic.
This week was the second episode of the tournament and it featured some familiar names from both WWE and MYC past alongside some new talents.
Former Divas champion Kaitlyn made her return to a WWE ring as the only competitor in the entire tournament to previously hold a title in WWE, so there was more pressure on her than most of the performers to put on a good show.
She was joined by several competitors from last year's tournament and a handful of fresh faces from the independent scene.
Let's go through each match from the second episode of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.
Kaitlyn vs. Kavita Devi
- Devi is the first female wrestler from India to earn a WWE contract. A few other Indian wrestlers from NXT were at ringside to cheer her on.
- Devi looked good in this match, but she needs to work on her footwork. She looked a little sloppy at times.
- The "Welcome back" chants must have made Kaitlyn feel good about returning. The WWE Universe wasn't always kind to her during her first run so it's nice to see her being shown some respect.
The first match of the night featured two familiar faces to the WWE Universe. Kaitlyn returned to a WWE ring for the first time in four years to battle Kavita Devi, who participated in last year's MYC.
The former Divas champion offered a handshake as a sign of respect, but Devi refused to make sure the crowd knew she was the heel in this scenario.
Kaitlyn has kept herself in great shape since leaving the company in 2014, but she showed a bit of expected ring rust. She didn't make any major mistakes, but you could tell she was still getting used to being back in the ring.
This wasn't a particularly long match but it allowed both women to show off some of their power moves. Kaitlyn scored the win with a Spear to advance to the next round.
Grade: C+
Jinny vs. Toni Storm
- The IIconics were shown at ringside cheering on Storm.
- Storm's attire was inspired by Harley Quinn, just like Cedric Alexander's was on this week's 205 Live. WWE Superstars love Dr. Quinzel.
- Jinny had some unique offense throughout the match. She is someone to keep an eye on in the UK division.
Jinny has already been signed to an NXT UK contract by WWE, but the real selling point for this match was the New Zealand-born Toni Storm.
These two are familiar with each other from their time working for Progress Wrestling, so they came into this bout with a level of established chemistry.
Storm had the crowd on her side from start to finish, but Jinny may have earned a few fans after delivering a good performance.
However, Storm was too much for her in this encounter. Last year's MYC semifinalist picked up the victory with a Tiger Driver Powerbomb.
Grade: B-
Karen Q vs. Xia Li
- Li's entrance was great. She had good music and the fan routine she performed was unique to her character.
- Q showed some nice acrobatic skills when she was in control.
- Aubrey Edwards made her debut as a WWE official in this match, joining Jessika Carr as one of the only female referees in the company.
Xia Li was eliminated in the first round of last year's tournament by Mercedes Martines, so she was looking for redemption against Karen Q in the third match of the evening.
Q was born in the United States but both women were proudly displaying their Chinese heritage during their pre-match interviews.
Instead of the usual handshake, they bowed to show their respect for each other before engaging in an exchange of kicks. Then Q slapped Li in the face and threw respect out the window.
Q missed a frog splash and allowed Li to nail a twisting kick to the back for the pin and the win. With a few more minutes, this could have been a much better match.
Despite the sign of disrespect earlier, Q and Li bowed to each other and embraced after the bout to show there were no hard feelings.
Grade: C+
Mia Yim vs. Allysin Kay
- Shelton Benjamin was there to support Yim by sitting in the front row. These two have a long history of messing with each other on social media.
- The way Kay tackled Yim to send her out of the ring was impressive.
- Yim went for a chop and ended up hitting the ring post. She sold the pain perfectly.
- They got a "This is awesome" chant after Yim hit a sunset powerbomb.
Allysin Kay was introduced to the WWE Universe in the final match of the episode against one of last year's MYC favorites, Mia Yim.
WWE did a great job establishing a history between them on the indy scene with a video package. It gave us a good idea of who Kay is and why she hates Yim.
This was a more physical contest than the three previous matches in this episode, which is exactly why WWE chose it to end the show.
The crowd was fired up for this one, and the women in the ring did not let them down. After putting on a good show, Yim was able to defeat Kay with a boot-to-the-face finisher Michael Cole referred to as Sole Food.
Grade: A-
