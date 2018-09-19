Gilbert Arenas Sues Woman Who Filed Restraining Order Against Him

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 9: Owner Michael Heisley of the Memphis Grizzlies shakes hands with Gilbert Arenas #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 9, 2012 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the woman who placed a restraining order against him, according to TMZ Sports

Arenas claims the allegations made against him by Janelle Reeves were false and cost him his job at Yahoo Sports.

"Reeves created the false impression of supposedly having received threatening messages by making copies of various texts that she created and sent to herself," the lawsuit reads.

The restraining order was originally placed on Arenas in June, with Reeves saying the three-time NBA All-Star was an ex-boyfriend who began harassing her after their relationship ended.

She also said he had naked pictures of her and threatened to send them to her son.

While he was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Reeves and her son, the order was dismissed in July after Reeves failed to testify.

Arenas is now suing her for the compensation he claims he lost as a result of the restraining order.

He also won a defamation suit against his ex-wife, Laura Govan, that earned him over $100,000 in 2016.

