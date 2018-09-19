Ravens Fined $200K for Violating Coach-to-Player Communications in Preseason

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have been fined $200,000 for violating the NFL's coach-to-player communications rules during the preseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. NFL policy forbids multiple players with coach communication tools in their helmet from being on the field at the same time.

The Ravens were previously fined and lost two OTA practices this offseason for other violations.

"The Ravens' equipment staff misunderstood that this league rule applied in the preseason. Ravens coaches were unaware that multiple players had communication devices in their helmets while on the field at the same time," the team said in a statement.

The NFL prohibits more than one player from having communication with coaches to avoid any unfair competitive advantages that may be gained. Quarterbacks have the communication device on the offensive side of the ball, while usually a captain like a linebacker or safety has it on the defensive side.

The Ravens and coach John Harbaugh were also fined in 2016 for rules violations during OTAs.