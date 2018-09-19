49ers News: LB Reuben Foster Activated from Suspended List; OT Matt Tobin Waived

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers defends during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Jaguars 44-33. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has officially been activated following his two-game suspension, the team announced Wednesday.  

The second-year player had been suspended for violating the league's policies on conduct and substance abuse after getting arrested on weapons charges and drug violations.

The misdemeanor marijuana case was dropped, while he pleaded no contest on the assault rifle possession count, resulting in two years of probation plus community service.

He was also charged with felony domestic violence, but the accuser later testified that he didn't hit her.

Offensive tackle Matt Tobin was waived to clear space on the 53-man roster. The six-year NFL veteran had been inactive for the first two weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Foster's addition could represent a significant upgrade for a defense that has allowed 51 points in its first two games.

The linebacker was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and made an immediate impact, starting all 10 games he played. Even though he missed six games, he finished second on the team last year with 72 tackles.

Fred Warner has been the team's leading tackler through two games, but he will likely give up his starting job at middle linebacker to Foster beginning with Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

