Floyd Mayweather Planning Fight in Tokyo Before Taking on Manny Pacquiao

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather's comeback isn't only going to include a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

TMZ Sports reported Mayweather is planning a tune-up fight ahead of his meeting with Pacquiao at an event in Tokyo later this year. He would then fight Pacquiao in 2019.

The report says Mayweather is considering MMA fighters and kickboxers, along with boxers. Mayweather's last fight came in an August 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor.

