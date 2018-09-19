Floyd Mayweather Planning Fight in Tokyo Before Taking on Manny Pacquiao

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, center, attends in an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat Friday, March 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather's comeback isn't only going to include a rematch with Manny Pacquiao. 

TMZ Sports reported Mayweather is planning a tune-up fight ahead of his meeting with Pacquiao at an event in Tokyo later this year. He would then fight Pacquiao in 2019.

The report says Mayweather is considering MMA fighters and kickboxers, along with boxers. Mayweather's last fight came in an August 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor.

   

