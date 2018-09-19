Mike McCarthy: Clay Matthews 'Did Everything Right' on Kirk Cousins Hit

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Even after the NFL supported the on-field officials for their roughing-the-passer call on Clay Matthews in Week 2, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy still believes the linebacker made a textbook tackle with his controversial hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

McCarthy explained his stance to reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky:



"I'm just going to tell you this: We haven't changed anything with the way we're coaching our players. The way we coach the fundamentals, it's a constant, everyday deal. The conversation I had with Clay was the same way. There needs to be some clarity on it. But just to say this is a black-and-white, right-and-wrong [issue], I don't agree with that. It's irrelevant. I've got to coach the team to play in the game. I know the way we're going to approach the game, we know how we're going to rush the passer, we know how we're going to hit the quarterback, and the way we're teaching it is the way we're going to do it."

Matthews was flagged on the first play of Minnesota's game-tying drive at the end of regulation. The roughing-the-passer call came under fire because it appeared to be a normal tackle—neither high nor low and didn't involve leading with the helmet.

Ultimately, it was a 15-yard penalty because "he lifted [Cousins] and drove him into the ground," according to referee Tony Corrente (via Demovsky). The flag wiped out what could have been a game-clinching interception, but instead, the Vikings evened the tally.

Neither team scored in overtime, resulting in a 29-29 tie.

Matthews blasted the call after the game, telling reporters it was "terrible." And his coach doesn't see anything wrong with the hit, either.

The league, however, disagrees. In fact, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the NFL plans to use Matthews' "scoop-and-pull" technique an example of a foul:

Matthews made it known that after that call he "[doesn't] know what else to do." He isn't alone in that sentiment after the league implemented new helmet-related tackling rules this offseason.