Dejan Lovren Charged with Perjury, Could Receive 5-Year Prison Sentence

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren arrives at a tribunal in the eastern Croatian town of Osijek on June 14, 2017, to testify as witness in a multi-million-euro corruption trial against Dinamo Zagreb's ex-chairman. Zdravko Mamic, considered the most powerful man in Croatian football, is being tried along with his brother and former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic, former club director Damir Vrbanovic, and a tax inspector. They were charged last year with abuse of power and graft that cost the former Croatian champions more than 15 million euros (USD 17.6 million), and the state 1.5 million euros. Most of the money -- more than 12 million euros -- was illegally acquired by the Mamic brothers, according to the indictment. The cash was allegedly embezzled through fictitious deals related to player transfers. Lovren is expected to be questioned over his 2010 transfer from Dinamo to French side Lyon. / AFP PHOTO / - (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could be hit with a five-year prison sentence after being charged with perjury in his native Croatia. 

According to MailOnline's Will Griffee, Lovren has been charged with the same offence that was levelled at Real Madrid star Luka Modric back in March.

The pair testified in the tax fraud and embezzlement trial of former agent and Dinamo Zagreb executive director Zdravko Mamic, but they have been charged with giving false testimony.

Liverpool are yet to comment on the matter, per ESPN FC's Glenn Price:

Lovren was called as a witness to discuss his transfer from Dinamo to Lyon in 2010—for which Mamic received half of the £7.5 million feewhile Modric answered questions on his move from the same club to Tottenham Hotspur two years prior.

Football writer Aleksandar Holiga revealed the punishment that could await the pair if found guilty:

Following last year's trial, Mamic was convicted and sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison in June, shortly before Lovren and Modric helped lead Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final.

The 59-year-old was found guilty of failing to pay €1.6 million in tax and embezzling €15 million from Dinamo along with three other men, including his brother Zoran Mamic.

