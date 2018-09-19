JR Smith Releases 'HoopSmiths' Children's Book for Cavaliers SG's Charity

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith is a former Sixth Man of the Year and an NBA champion on the basketball court.

Off it, he can now add "author" to his resume.

On Tuesday, JR and his brother Chris released a children's book entitled HoopSmiths:

As ESPN's Dave McMenamin points out, the book teaches the value of teamwork through the story of the brothers chasing their NBA dreams—together:

Not only does the book help teach children a valuable life lesson, but a portion of the proceeds will also go to Smith's charity, the JR Smith Youth Foundation.