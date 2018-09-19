JR Smith Releases 'HoopSmiths' Children's Book for Cavaliers SG's Charity

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 27: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives young fans before the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 27, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith is a former Sixth Man of the Year and an NBA champion on the basketball court.

Off it, he can now add "author" to his resume.

On Tuesday, JR and his brother Chris released a children's book entitled HoopSmiths:

As ESPN's Dave McMenamin points out, the book teaches the value of teamwork through the story of the brothers chasing their NBA dreams—together:

Not only does the book help teach children a valuable life lesson, but a portion of the proceeds will also go to Smith's charity, the JR Smith Youth Foundation.

