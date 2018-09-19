JR Smith Releases 'HoopSmiths' Children's Book for Cavaliers SG's Charity

JR Smith Releases 'HoopSmiths' Children's Book for Cavaliers SG's CharitySeptember 19, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith is a former Sixth Man of the Year and an NBA champion on the basketball court.
Off it, he can now add "author" to his resume.
On Tuesday, JR and his brother Chris released a children's book entitled HoopSmiths:
Chris Smith @TheOnlyCSmith0
Make sure you guys go pick up @TheRealJRSmith & I New children’s #hoopsmiths on amazon... order now https://t.co/tAWNGZCMSC
As ESPN's Dave McMenamin points out, the book teaches the value of teamwork through the story of the brothers chasing their NBA dreams—together:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
JR Smith and his brother, Chris, released a children’s book on Tuesday about growing up together and helping each other succeed in basketball. A portion of the book's proceeds will go to the JR Smith Youth Foundation. https://t.co/CtRH9lW4Pi
Not only does the book help teach children a valuable life lesson, but a portion of the proceeds will also go to Smith's charity, the JR Smith Youth Foundation.
