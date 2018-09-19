Barcelona President Rules Out New Contract for Ivan Rakitic This Season

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona won't be handing Ivan Rakitic a new contract this season, according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, even though the Croatia international shunned a transfer to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain to stay at the Camp Nou.

Bartomeu told Onda Cero's El Transistor host Josep Ramon de la Morena (h/t Sport) Rakitic's deal will have to wait until next season when Barca "can look at it in relation to new revenue."

Sport also pointed out how the Barca wage bill is the highest in Spain. It means Rakitic is likely to be kept waiting, even after his decision to turn his back on Les Parisiens.

Rakitic recently told Javier Giraldo of Sport he hoped Bartomeu would call, but that a new contract would depend more on Barca's belief in his enduring quality.

The French champions made interest in Rakitic known to both player and club in late August, per Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz, who dubbed the playmaker "one of PSG's most desired players."

An earlier report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t Richard Forrester of The Sun) said PSG were ready to pay £112.5 million to make a deal happen.

However, Rakitic opted to stay put, citing the happiness of his family as a reason to ignore offers this summer. His decision was a boost for manager Ernesto Valverde, who got to keep a highly accomplished and versatile technician who can operate at various spots in midfield.

Rakitic can play at the tip of a central trio, where his vision and eye for goal are obvious assets. He also thrives in a slightly deeper role thanks to the timing of his runs.

It's a position Rakitic occupies for Valverde's team, finding himself between holding player Sergio Busquets and dynamic creator Philippe Coutinho. Rakitic has already contributed a goal and two assists in five starts this season.

Yet despite his value, Rakitic could be taking a risk if he's made to wait on a new deal, as Barca have several other talented options in midfield.

They include former Juventus and Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal and Brazilian prospect Arthur Melo. It means Rakitic may no longer be as valuable as he once was to the Blaugrana, which is likely why Bartomeu is prepared to wait before discussing fresh terms.