Shawn Michaels, Triple H vs. The Undertaker, Kane Rumored for WWE Crown Jewel

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: Wrestlers and tag team partners Triple H (L) and Shawn Michaels pose during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A legendary tag team match featuring Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and Kane is rumored for the WWE Crown Jewel special event at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 2.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) provided the update Tuesday.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

