WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Shawn Michaels, Matt Hardy and More

Shawn Michaels' recent re-emergence has many thinking the Heartbreak Kid will step out of retirement and back into the squared circle sooner than later and the rumor mill was buzzing this week with potential scenarios for such a return.

The 2011 Hall of Fame inductee is not the only Superstar whose retirement status had fans buzzing.

What did reports say about Matt Hardy and his status? Find out with this dive into the WWE rumor mill.

Shawn Michaels to Return to the Ring

Monday's official announcement of WWE Crown Jewel, the company's return to Saudi Arabia on November 2, brought with it speculation and rumor in regards to Shawn Michaels and his first match in eight years.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported the current plan for the massive live event special is for Michaels to team with Triple H to battle The Undertaker and Kane in a monumental tag team main event.

Undertaker revealed Monday night on Raw that, if Michaels was going to be in Triple H's corner at WWE Super Show-Down, Kane would be in his, planting the seeds for the reported tag bout.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. Michaels is the one star who has managed to turn down and resist every possible attempt to lure him out of retirement. He has remained true to his word and stayed away from the squared circle, letting his legacy speak for itself without diminishing it with a less-than-stellar return performance.

If there is anyone that can turn the proposed tag team match into an unforgettable experience, it is Michaels. Eight years away, older opponents whose best days are far, far behind them and a Saudi Arabian crowd that would not appreciate his return to the extent that a Chicago or New York-based audience would make for a massive booking decision on the part of WWE Creative and Michaels himself.

It is almost a waste of the one wrestler whose return would mean something to longtime fans.

Is Matt Hardy Really Retired?

F4WOnline.com's Meltzer also reported on Matt Hardy's recent comments regarding his retirement from in-ring competition.

"He made a point to say "never say never" but it looks that way. I'm not sure why he worked the past few weeks because he's been hurting for some time but he just said he was fulfilling his advertised dates."

Hardy posted a video to his personal YouTube account Sunday in which he mentioned he was fulfilling his dates but now, it was time to go home.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. Hardy is an iconic WWE Superstar. While he may never have achieved the heights of popularity or won the world titles his brother Jeff did, Matt was as solid an in-ring worker as any. Perhaps more important to his legacy is his ability to adapt and change.

In 2002, after undergoing a heel turn, he developed the Matt Hardy Version 1 character. In Impact Wrestling, sensing he was only getting by on the Hardy name, he created a Broken Matt Hardy persona that brought eyes back to a product that had become insignificant.

A wildly creative individual who overcame personal demons to enjoy one last run with WWE, he probably deserved a grander goodbye.

Has Mia Yim Signed a WWE Developmental Deal?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported independent star and Mae Young Classic competitor Mia Yim has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center, was featured in a video shot there and may have signed a developmental deal to join NXT.

Yim will battle Allysin Kay Wednesday night as part of the first round of the aforementioned Mae Young Classic.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. Yim is one of the most talented independent workers in the industry. She is a veteran of the mat game and a performer whose work has earned her a look from WWE.

After her strong performances in the 2017 tournament and a return to the competition this year, one can only hope officials were impressed enough to offer her a deal and give fans unfamiliar with Yim's work to discover the hidden gem.