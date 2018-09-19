Max Allegri Warns 'One Misstep' Could Be Costly for Juventus in Champions League

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus are in "a group of three" in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League with Manchester United and Valencia, in which "one misstep" could prove costly.

Switzerland's Young Boys are the other side in Group H, but Allegri said it will be the matches against the Red Devils and Los Che—who Juve play on Wednesday at the Mestalla Stadium—that will prove most important, per Sky (h/t Football Italia):

"We need to be aware that to get through we need to work hard because it's a balanced group, with Manchester United and Valencia already having a lot of Champions League experience.

"Playing in this stadium isn't easy, and the chances of going through are very much affected by this match because if we win it's a much easier path than if we get a negative result.

"Without taking anything away from Young Boys it's a group of three where one misstep can certainly influence your path."

Juve have reached the final of the Champions League in two of the last four seasons.

The last time they won it was back in 1996.

The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Juventus squad in the summer has led many to put the Old Lady among the favourites to prevail this year, per Squawka:

The Portuguese forward is a five-time Champions League winner and is the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer.

He also finally got off the mark in a Juventus shirt on Saturday as he netted a double in a 2-1 win against Sassuolo, the Old Lady's fourth win from four so far in the 2018-19 Serie A season.

If Ronaldo is on scoring form again on Wednesday it seems unlikely Valencia will take anything from the fixture.

Unlike Juve, the Spanish outfit have endured a poor start to their new league campaign, claiming just three points from their opening four matches in La Liga.