Erik Lamela Backs Harry Kane After Champions League Loss to Inter Milan

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Erik Lamela has said that Harry Kane "is not a machine" and backed him to rediscover his scoring form after the Englishman drew a blank again in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Argentinian added there is too much focus on Kane amid Spurs' current slump and the whole attacking line need to take responsibility for finding the back of the net, per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard:

"Harry is not a machine. He scores a lot. Yesterday, he didn't, and for two or three games he didn't, but he will score again. It's not like Harry needs to score every single game.

"Yesterday, Christian [Eriksen] scored and I scored in the last game. Sonny [Heung-Min Son] will score, Lucas [Moura] will score. All the pressure is not on Harry. All the attacking players need to score—and that's it. [Inter] were tired, we should have scored more goals. I had a lot of chances but their 'keeper did well."

