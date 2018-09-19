Jose Mourinho Says Artificial Pitch Cannot Be an Excuse Against Young Boys

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho referenced tennis legend Roger Federer when discussing the need for his side to adapt to Young Boys' artificial pitch in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

In Tuesday's press conference, the Portuguese said the synthetic surface at the Stade de Suisse will not be used as an excuse if United play poorly as, like Federer, the Red Devils should be able to play on different pitches, per Simon Jennings of the Evening Standard:

"I don't want to use [the artificial pitch]... as a possible excuse for a poor performance. Everybody knows it is different but we are in Switzerland, the home of one of the best ever tennis players, and I'm pretty sure the big man [Federer] sometimes is not happy to play on such a surface but he has to play and he has to win.

"Everybody knows he has a favourite surface, but he has also to win on other surfaces. So we have to do it."

Swiss champions Young Boys are arguably the weakest side in Group H, which also includes Juventus and Valencia, meaning United will be desperate to pick up all three points.

The Red Devils fell to back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur in August, but successive away wins at Burnley and Watford have given them decent momentum heading into their opening Champions League fixture of the season.

Mourinho has already been prompted to leave Antonio Valencia out of the squad due to the artificial pitch, per injury analyst Ben Dinnery:

United have more than enough quality to edge Young Boys, though, even in an unfamiliar environment.

A strong start to the tournament will be crucial for United as they aim to improve on their recent forays in the Champions League.

Last season they were shocked by Sevilla in the first knockout round, while they failed to even make it out of the group in 2015-16.

The last time United made the quarter-finals was in 2013-14, but that will surely be the minimum aim this term.