Lonzo's Shot? LeBron's Effect on Luke? 10 Lakers Questions Before Training Camp

1 of 10

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

As a rookie, Lonzo Ball averaged 10.2 points with 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds. He defended well and helped orchestrate the Lakers' fast-paced offense.

He also shot the ball with his unique and somewhat unsightly form, hitting just 36.0 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

Visually, his shooting stands out as his biggest flaw.

Recently, video of Ball's tweaked jumper emerged, and Pete Zayas of Silver Screen and Roll broke down what could be several subtle improvements.

"He put in the time," president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said of Ball on Thursday. "His shot looks great. He's going to be ready to have a breakout season and build upon what he did last season. There were only a couple of things he had to do better. That was driving to the basket and finish, and get the midrange in terms of—get his shot where he's on balance. It's not his shot; he has to be on balance."

General manager Rob Pelinka agreed that Ball's shooting form has improved over the offseason.

"He has worked to add more fluidity to his shot, you can see the spin and ... the release," he said.

That would be a boon for the Lakers, but it certainly remains to be seen if Ball can deliver a more accurate shot in games.