David De Gea Brushes off 'Stupid' World Cup Criticism Before Young Boys Clash

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has said he did not listen to the "stupid" criticism that met his oddly indifferent performances for Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He was widely criticised for fumbling a Cristiano Ronaldo shot into the net during Spain's 3-3 draw with Portugal, while he was a long way from his brilliant best in Russia.

But, speaking ahead of United's 2018-19 UEFA Champions League opener against Young Boys on Wednesday, De Gea said he was not affected, per MailOnline's Chris Wheeler:

"I never listen to the people who speak about me. Normally, I focus on my job and trying to help my team and trying to improve every training session and try to be as a good as I can. I never listen to stupid things like this they say."

Per bet365, De Gea made just one save at the World Cup before Spain were knocked out by the hosts at the last-16 stage:

Fortunately for United, there have been no signs so far in 2018-19 that he has carried that form into the new campaign.

A typically stellar performance on Saturday against Watford, which included a fantastic stop from Christian Kabasele's header at the death, saw United hang on to claim three points in a 2-1 victory.

And Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho will hope his No. 1 is on top form again when United face Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse.

United negotiated the group stage of last season's Champions League with relative ease before falling to Sevilla in the first knockout round.

With Juventus and Valencia to contend with in Group H this season, making it to the the last 16 may be more of a challenge, and United's two games against Young Boys are arguably must-win.

De Gea was also asked about his contract situation ahead of the meeting with the Swiss champions.

The 27-year-old, who is now in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, said he remains happy, per Wheeler: "I feel really loved at this club from the fans and from all the people who are for this club. I am really happy to play for this club, one of best clubs in world, so for me it's really good to be part of this club."

United fans will hope that means De Gea will be putting pen to paper on a new deal soon.

He has been the club's most consistent player in the last five seasons and is someone United cannot afford to lose.