Khabib McGregor Odds: Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Betting Line, Fighter Analysis

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be aiming to extend his unblemished professional mixed martial arts record to 27-0 when he puts his UFC lightweight title on the line against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 as a -160 favorite (wager $160 to win $100) on the Khabib vs. McGregor odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

A submission specialist early in his career, Khabib has regularly gone the distance in visits to the octagon in recent years. That includes a five-round unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta in his last outing at UFC 223 that elevated him to the top of the UFC featherweight division, and marked his fifth fight to be settled by the judges in seven contests ahead of his October 6 UFC 229 matchup with McGregor at T-Mobile Arena.

Nurmagomedov has also regularly been pegged as massive chalk since joining the UFC in 2012. In addition to paying out on short -700 odds in his championship victory over Iaquinta, Khabib was perched as a -360 favorite in his unanimous decision win over Brazilian veteran Edson Barbosa at UFC 219, and also rewarded bettors as a -325 wager in a submission win over American Michael Johnson in their tilt at UFC 205.

However, Khabib may need to dust off his finishing skills against McGregor, who has seen just two of his 24 professional MMA contests settled by the judges. Pegged as a +130 underdog (wager $100 to win $130) on the UFC 229 odds, "The Notorious" enters the octagon with six knockout victories in his past eight outings, capped by a second-round finish of Eddie Alvarez that earned him the UFC lightweight title at UFC 205.

McGregor has also been taken down on just two occasions during his career, presenting a further challenge for the champion. However, prior to claiming the lightweight crown, Khabib may have been best known for a record-setting clash with Abel Trujillo at UFC 160, where he successfully executed 21 takedowns on his way to a unanimous decision win as -300 chalk.

The Eagle's exceptional cardio may also prove to be one of the keys to victory in his upcoming date with McGregor. Khabib demonstrated his ability to maintain a frantic pace in his win over Barbosa, and will likely look to wear down McGregor, as opposed to going toe to toe with the controversial Irishman.

While McGregor has finished opponents inside two rounds on 24 occasions, he has not entered the octagon in almost two years, and his lack of experience in lengthy fights is expected to work to Khabib's advantage.

