WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: Grades Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 18

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's Mixed Match Challenge is back for a second season on Facebook Watch, but instead of being a standard tournament, WWE has decided to use a different formula counting wins and losses to allow more matches between different teams.

One of last year's favorite duos was set to return, but Alexa Bliss was forced to bow out because of an arm injury she sustained at the hands of Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell.

Ember Moon served as her replacement alongside Braun Strowman against Kevin Owens and Natalya, while Naomi and Jimmy Uso returned as a team from last season to face AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair.

WWE has opted to keep the brands separate for the time being, but teams from Raw and SmackDown will eventually collide later in the tournament.

Let's take a look at what happened on the first episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Tuesday.