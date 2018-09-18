WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: Grades Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 18

WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: Grades Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 18September 19, 2018
WWE's Mixed Match Challenge is back for a second season on Facebook Watch, but instead of being a standard tournament, WWE has decided to use a different formula counting wins and losses to allow more matches between different teams.
One of last year's favorite duos was set to return, but Alexa Bliss was forced to bow out because of an arm injury she sustained at the hands of Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell.
Ember Moon served as her replacement alongside Braun Strowman against Kevin Owens and Natalya, while Naomi and Jimmy Uso returned as a team from last season to face AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair.
WWE has opted to keep the brands separate for the time being, but teams from Raw and SmackDown will eventually collide later in the tournament.
Let's take a look at what happened on the first episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Tuesday.
Kevin Owens and Natalya vs. Ember Moon and Braun Strowman
- Owens and Strowman arguing was unexpectedly funny. They could star in their own WWE Network sitcom, and it would probably win an Emmy.
- Strowman pulled Moon to the corner so he could tag himself in while she was locked in a Sharpshooter.
- Owens sells so well for Strowman. He has been Strowman's greatest rival to date because he can make The Monster Among Men look like a star.
Owens and Strowman argued about their past issues before KO decided it would be best for Natalya and Moon to start the match.
This was a strange matchup from the start. Both men are heels, while both women are babyfaces, but Moon and Strowman seemed to get along better than Natalya and Owens.
The crowd didn't know who to cheer for, so it just sort of cheered whenever anything entertaining happened.
Moon ordered Strowman to stand in the corner while she stood on his shoulders to hit Natalya with a super Eclipse to score the first win of the tournament.
Grade: C+
AJ Styles and Charlotte vs. Naomi and Jimmy Uso
- Naomi and Jimmy have their own special handshake. How cute.
- The verbal exchanges between Uso and Styles were hilarious.
- R-Truth and Carmella seem to be getting along. She's probably just happy he isn't still trying to challenge her to a match.
- AJ using Charlotte as a platform to jump on Uso was unexpected.
Despite taking a beating from Becky Lynch on SmackDown, Charlotte was all smiles during her entrance with Styles, who also seemed to have recovered after a tough match against Andrade "Cien" Almas.
Styles and Uso started the match with an impressive display of takedowns and counters. Since all four competitors in this match were babyfaces, the crowd was once again confused about who to cheer for, so it just ended up cheering for everyone.
While Uso and Styles were great, Naomi and Charlotte ended up providing most of the best action throughout the contest.
The Queen wound up locking Uso in the Figure Four until Naomi hit a splash to break up the hold. There was a lot more contact between the men and women than usual in this one.
Naomi ended up tapping out to the Figure Eight to give Styles and Flair the win in a fun match.
Grade: B+
