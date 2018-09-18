WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 18

4 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Andrade "Cien" Almas took advantage of an AJ Styles still reeling from his physical war with Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell, attacking before the bell.

Styles opted to fight and immediately fell prey to a targeted attack by the former NXT champion. Almas caught him with a particularly sick back elbow that left the champion stumbling as he tried to get back to his feet.

Styles mounted a comeback, getting his knees up on a moonsault attempt by Almas.

As he tried for the Phenomenal Forearm, though, Almas knocked him off the ropes and followed with a top rope double knee attack to the arena floor.

Back from the break, Styles was on the offensive when he delivered a springboard forearm to the back of Almas' head. El Idolo countered one attempt at the Styles Clash and delivered a big dropkick for a near-fall.

The hammerlock DDT was countered and Styles rolled through, delivered the Styles Clash and scored the hard-fought win.

After the match, Samoa Joe attacked. He tried to send Styles into the steps but AJ countered and sent Joe scurrying into the crowd.

Result

Styles defeated Almas

Grade

A

Analysis

Can we just get an extended rivalry out of Styles and Almas already?

The in-ring chemistry between them has been extraordinary every time they have gotten the opportunity to work together.

Almas, in particular, continues to prove he can hang with Superstars widely considered to be among the best in the world. For a guy who once was overlooked in NXT, he has strung together one of the best in-ring years WWE has seen in quite some time.

The question is whether it leads him to a sustained push or if he is always going to be the midcard guy tasked with carrying the in-ring product, not unlike former intercontinental champions of a bygone era like Mr. Perfect and Randy Savage.