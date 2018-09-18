Agent Defends Mesut Ozil Against 'Naive or Scheming' Germany Internationals

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Mesut Ozil's agent has defended him against who he's called "naive or scheming" Germany internationals. Dr Erkut Sogut, who represents Arsenal playmaker Ozil, talked the criticism his client has faced from Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer.

Speaking to 11 Freunde (h/t Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph), Sogut said flak from Real Madrid playmaker Kroos and Bayern Munich duo Muller and Neuer after Ozil announced he'd quit the German national team in July, was "more than disappointing":

"Neuer indirectly accused Mesut of not having worn the German jersey with pride. This is unacceptable. Muller did not understand the whole discussion And Kroos, as a seasoned national team player, should explain what he means by 'nonsense.'"

Issues between Ozil and his now former international team-mates arose after the 29-year-old announced his retirement from Die Mannschaft and cited "racism and disrespect" as motivating factors, per BBC Sport.

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Kroos responded to Ozil's statement last month by telling Bild (h/t Metro) there was a "much higher proportion of nonsense" in what the one-time Real ace said.

Kroos also said it was right Ozil faced a backlash for appearing in a photograph alongside Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, back in May.

However, Sogut defended Ozil's actions, calling his meeting with the president "a matter of respect."

Meanwhile, "Muller said 'racism inside the national team was never an issue,' and Neuer added that the future of the side is 'about having players again who are indeed proud to play for the national team,'" per Dean.

Ozil's tense split form the Germany national setup has opened up important questions about diversity in tolerance in sport. They have also further intensified the debate about one of football's most polarizing figures.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Ozil often divides opinion because of his mercurial talents. While he's as gifted as any schemer in the game, the Gunners No. 10 has regularly been accused of lacking the application to always give his best for club and country.

Back in May, Mark Irwin of The Sun reported Ozil's "prima donna attitude" was causing tension within the Arsenal squad.

Unai Emery has succeeded Arsene Wenger in the dugout since then, but the Spaniard has already faced his share of questions about Ozil's willingness to work. Emery recently called on the languid maestro to up his game, per The Sun's Rob Maul.

While Ozil's inconsistent showings can invite questions about his temperament, it's worth noting he's been a relative success since signing for the Gunners five years ago:

The three-time FA Cup winner's latest contribution was to score the clinching goal as Arsenal beat Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. His finish added to commendable numbers for the player who cost £42.4 million back in 2013:

Ozil always seems to be answering questions about his demeanour and defending his behaviour. His form can do the talking for him at Arsenal, but his exit from the international level was borne from feelings and issues the player feels strongly about.

Expressing those feelings created a debate within German football and stirred up similarly strong reactions from those who've played with Ozil.

It's why Sogut's words likely won't be the last spoken in the aftermath of Ozil's split from the nation he won the FIFA World Cup with in 2014.