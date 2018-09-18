NBA Sends Letter Encouraging Players to Use New Enhanced Mental Wellness Program

David Dow/Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts co-authored a letter to NBA players encouraging them to take advantage of the league's mental wellness resources.

"We're also offering more resources for your own personal development," the letter says. "Each of our offices has newly-enhanced mental wellness programs, which we encourage you to use to manage stress, anxiety and other challenges. It's a critical step that can also encourage teammates and fans alike to understand that it's a sign of strength, not weakness, to ask for help."

The letter, which was posted in full by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum, can be viewed below:

The message comes four months after the NBPA announced the launch of its Mental Health and Wellness Program, led by 13-year NBA veteran Keyon Dooling.

Around the same time, the NBA published a video featuring San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan and Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love—both of whom have publicly detailed their struggles with anxiety—with a message supporting mental wellness.

Love visited NBC's Today Show on Tuesday and announced the establishment of the Kevin Love Fund, which will aim to promote mental well-being.



"It's really a special time," Love said. "We're beating down the stigma as much as we can."