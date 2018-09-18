NBA Sends Letter Encouraging Players to Use New Enhanced Mental Wellness Program

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media after the Board of Governors meetings on July 10, 2018 at The Encore Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts co-authored a letter to NBA players encouraging them to take advantage of the league's mental wellness resources. 

"We're also offering more resources for your own personal development," the letter says. "Each of our offices has newly-enhanced mental wellness programs, which we encourage you to use to manage stress, anxiety and other challenges. It's a critical step that can also encourage teammates and fans alike to understand that it's a sign of strength, not weakness, to ask for help."

The letter, which was posted in full by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum, can be viewed below: 

The message comes four months after the NBPA announced the launch of its Mental Health and Wellness Program, led by 13-year NBA veteran Keyon Dooling. 

Around the same time, the NBA published a video featuring San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan and Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love—both of whom have publicly detailed their struggles with anxiety—with a message supporting mental wellness. 

Love visited NBC's Today Show on Tuesday and announced the establishment of the Kevin Love Fund, which will aim to promote mental well-being.  

"It's really a special time," Love said. "We're beating down the stigma as much as we can."

Related

    Love Launches Fund for Mental Health Advocacy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Love Launches Fund for Mental Health Advocacy

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Butler Isn't 'Dead Set' on Trade Request

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Butler Isn't 'Dead Set' on Trade Request

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    2K Almost Went Extinct in Early 2000s

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2K Almost Went Extinct in Early 2000s

    Patrick Hruby
    via Bleacher Report

    Jordan to Donate $2M to Hurricane Relief

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jordan to Donate $2M to Hurricane Relief

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report