The Best College Football Players You Probably Haven't Heard Of

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Darrell Henderson is performing at a level of excellency that other players can only dream about. The Memphis RB has efficiently and mercilessly destroyed both Navy and Georgia State in the past two weeks, tallying a combined total of 27 rushes for 445 yards and five touchdowns.

That's 16.5 yards per carry over the span of two games, which is nothing short of ridiculous.

Henderson is the only player thus far this season to carry the ball at least 13 times in a game while averaging at least 16 yards per carry, and he did so in back-to-back weeks. Khalil Tate was the only player to rush at least 13 times for 16-plus YPC in the entire 2017 season. Prior to Henderson, those marks were only hit 21 times over the course of the previous 18 seasons, and Melvin Gordon was the only player to do it twice in a career.

But it's more than just a two-game stretch of dominance for Henderson.

Despite splitting carries with Patrick Taylor Jr., Henderson rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the final five games* of last season. Combined with the start of this campaign, he's at 1,134 rushing yards (141.8 per game) and 12 touchdowns over his last eight—not to mention 18 receptions for 233 yards and two scores and 12 kick returns for 222 more yards. That's almost 200 all-purpose yards per game, which is Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley territory.

The most incredible part is the efficiency. Thus far in his career, Henderson has never carried the ball more than 15 times in a game, even though he's averaging 11.9 yards per carry over his past eight games.

He's only listed at 5'9" and 200 lbs., so it's no surprise that Memphis isn't handing him the ball 35 times per game. To limit his risk of injury at that size, the Tigers need to use him similar to the way Ole Miss used 5'8" Dexter McCluster a decade ago. Still, it's hard to believe how sparingly they are using the most unstoppable player in the country.

Henderson is averaging 14.5 yards per carry for the season. No other player with at least 35 carries can boast a rate higher than 8.3.

*Excluding the bowl game, which he missed due to injury. Not surprisingly, this resulted in Memphis's pithiest offensive output of the year.