Dion Waiters Likely to Miss Start of Regular Season Due to Foot Surgery Recovery

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters will likely miss the beginning of the regular season as he recovers from January foot surgery, team president Pat Riley announced Tuesday.

The Sun-Sentinel's Ira Winderman tweeted Riley's statement:

"Dion Waiters, who is currently rehabbing from foot surgery, will not be available when the team begins training camp on Sept. 25th and is also unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season on Oct. 17th. Dion will not be returning to the court until the HEAT medical team and training staff deem him healed, rehabbed and physically conditioned for all basketball activities.”

Waiters, 26, underwent surgery to repair left ankle and foot injuries Jan. 22. The recovery at the time was thought to be eight to 10 months, so Riley's announcement is not a major surprise.

Waiters struggled last season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field.

The Heat gave Waiters a four-year, $52 million contract in July 2017 despite the issues. He will make $11.6 million this season and has two years and $24.8 million remaining on his deal afterward. The contract looked shaky when it was signed and has already gotten worse.

The Heat re-signed Dwyane Wade to a one-year deal earlier Tuesday. Wade occupied some of Waiters' minutes when the team re-acquired the franchise icon via trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers last February, and he'll continue to do so. The future Hall of Famer announced the 2018-19 season would be his last.

Tyler Johnson will probably begin the season as their starter at the 2. Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder will also be part of the rotation.