Pete Carroll on Chris Carson's Lack of Carries: 'I Can Screw Up Too'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged he erred regarding Chris Carson's usage during Monday night's 24-17 defeat to the Chicago Bears.

Carson carried the ball just six times for 24 yards, which many fans found perplexing. Carroll addressed the matter Tuesday on 710 ESPN Seattle's Brock and Salk (h/t Seahawks Wire's Andy Patton):

"I need to do better. I make mistakes you know. I was off about that thing I said about Chris. He was on special teams a couple plays but I thought that was what happened. I just misread him on the sidelines a little bit and didn’t clearly understand. I just wanted to give Rashaad [Penny] a chance to go play and when he did Chris never really gets back in the game. ... I can screw up too."

