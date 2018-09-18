Pete Carroll on Chris Carson's Lack of Carries: 'I Can Screw Up Too'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged he erred regarding Chris Carson's usage during Monday night's 24-17 defeat to the Chicago Bears.

Carson carried the ball just six times for 24 yards, which many fans found perplexing. Carroll addressed the matter Tuesday on 710 ESPN Seattle's Brock and Salk (h/t Seahawks Wire's Andy Patton):

"I need to do better. I make mistakes you know. I was off about that thing I said about Chris. He was on special teams a couple plays but I thought that was what happened. I just misread him on the sidelines a little bit and didn’t clearly understand. I just wanted to give Rashaad [Penny] a chance to go play and when he did Chris never really gets back in the game. ... I can screw up too."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Carroll on Decision to Sit Chris Carson: 'I Can Screw Up Too'

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Carroll on Decision to Sit Chris Carson: 'I Can Screw Up Too'

    Andy Patton
    via Seahawks Wire

    Grading All 32 First-Rounders After Week 2

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Grading All 32 First-Rounders After Week 2

    Profootballfocus
    via Profootballfocus

    Seahawks Injury Updates Heading into Week 3

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks Injury Updates Heading into Week 3

    Liz Mathews
    via Seahawks Wire

    Tomlin Says AB Hasn't Asked for Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tomlin Says AB Hasn't Asked for Trade

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report