Jason Sensation Explains Tweet Threatening to Shoot Himself at WWE Raw

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Former WWE personality Jason Sensation spoke Monday about a recent tweet in which he threatened to commit suicide at Monday Night Raw in Toronto.

Appearing on The Hannibal TV, Sensation suggested he was just trying to get attention:

In the interview (h/t Ross Kelly of WrestlingInc.com), Sensation said he was hoping to get a reply from someone within WWE:

"I say something stupid every now and then because I'm hurting and I'm just trying to get a reaction out of them. Do you even notice me? Why can't you see me? It's from a place of being hurt and never even getting a mention back. I can never get a mention back.

"Triple H will sign the wellness program letter to me. He'll sign it personally and send it to me but I can never get a tweet back or a message back online. I feel like I've been so blacked out from them I can never get their attention."

Sensation wrote the following in the since-deleted tweet Aug. 27 before Raw in Toronto, per Ben Jordan Kerin of Wrestling News Source: "I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head & kill myself during tonight's #RAW in Toronto. Don't ya dare miss it!!! Thanks for the memories @WWE."

On Monday, Sensation said he suffers from "depression and mental issues" and added that he's "very hurt" about the way his WWE career ended.

The 55-year-old Sensation is a comedian and actor who made some appearances for WWE in 1999 and 2000.

Most famously, he impersonated Owen Hart in a segment that saw D-Generation X make a mockery of the Nation of Domination.

Sensation said he was detained by police due to the tweet but made it clear Monday that he had no intention to kill himself: "I don't want to die. I don't want to kill myself. When I had a heart attack I realized I didn't want to die. ... When push came to shove I don't really want to die. So, I regret sending that tweet out."