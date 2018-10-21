LeSean McCoy Won't Return vs. Colts After Suffering Head Injury

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered a head injury Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and will not return.

McCoy, 30, has solidified himself as one of the NFL's most dangerous dual-threat backs in the decade since the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2009 draft. He racked up 1,586 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns in 2017, his third year in Buffalo.

The Pitt product maintained a high level of durability at a position where there's a rare trait. He missed just 11 games across his first nine seasons at the pro level, although he did suffer a rib injury in the team's Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

If the current ailment keeps him out of the starting lineup, Chris Ivory should handle most of the early-down work for Buffalo, while Marcus Murphy should see the field on passing downs with Taiwan Jones also out with a neck injury.

All told, the Bills will struggle to replace McCoy's game-breaking ability, regardless of how they attempt to divide his usually heavy workload. It's on pace to become a lost season for the team, however, so the potential absence won't have the same impact as if the team was a serious playoff contender.