Sean McDermott Favored as 1st NFL Head Coach to Be Fired in Latest Odds

Oddsmakers have updated the list of NFL head coaches most likely to get fired, and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott (+400—bet $100 to win $400) earned the unfortunate distinction of topping that list.

Cleveland Browns head honcho Hue Jackson—who is 1-32-1 as the team's head coach—is second on the list at +500.

The Bills have had a difficult start to the 2018 season, going 0-2 while getting outscored 78-23. The team has already turned to rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who many expected would be brought along slowly, though the poor play of Nathan Peterman ended that possibility. Veteran cornerback Vontae Davis, meanwhile, literally retired at halftime in Week 2.

The Bills are fresh off a 2017 playoff appearance, their first since the 1999 season, making 2018's poor start all the more jarring. But the team decided to part ways with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the offseason and moved on from offensive linemen Cordy Glenn, Richie Incognito and Eric Wood, all losses that have been felt.

Buffalo is 31st in yards (223.0) and points (11.5) per game, while the 39 points allowed per contest are tied with the Detroit Lions for worst in the NFL. McDermott and the Bills have a lot of work to do to turn the proverbial ship around.

The Browns, meanwhile, have shown promise. A Week 1 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers could have been a win, but a field goal in overtime was blocked. A Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints might have been a win if kicker Zane Gonzalez hadn't missed two field goals and two extra points.

The Browns still need to end a 19-game winless streak. But while the Bills are trending downward, the Browns appear to be on the cusp of figuring things out and being competitive.