Mikel Arteta Discusses Arsenal Rumours, Manchester City Future

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has said he's likely to become a manager in the future, but he is "so happy" to still be at Manchester City following a summer filled with rumours linking him with the Arsenal job.

Former Gunners midfielder Arteta was heavily tipped to replace Arsene Wenger, but Arsenal eventually chose Unai Emery instead, leaving Arteta to remain on Pep Guardiola's coaching staff in Manchester.

Speaking to media ahead of City's UEFA Champions League opener against Hoffenheim, Arteta discussed his former club's interest, per James Robson of the London Evening Standard: "The decision was made and I am so happy the decision was made."

While Arteta missed out on a senior job, the 36-year-old still thinks he can still learn a lot at City before taking the next step in his coaching career: "I am privileged to be where I am. I feel very fulfilled. If you ask, one day in the future, will I be a coach? The answer is probably yes. But I am very happy where I am and there is still a lot of room for this club to grow."

Alexander F. Yuan/Associated Press

Arteta being confident about his next step is hardly a surprise given how close he reportedly came to succeeding Wenger in north London.

The Spaniard was signed by Wenger in 2011 but eventually became the front-runner once the Frenchman announced his decision to step down back in April. By May, Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported Arteta was "very close to becoming the next Arsenal manager, after another day of progress and productive talks."

Links grew stronger when BBC Sport's David Ornstein said "there is a feeling among staff" Arteta was set for the job. Momentum apparently built to a crescendo when Goal's Chris Wheatley reported Arteta had agreed to take over.

Arsenal's turn to appoint ex-Valencia, Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery came as a surprise to many. Some, including Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, felt the Gunners had blinked late on and opted for a less controversial choice.

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

There may be something to the idea since Emery offered more experience than Arteta, who has never been a manager at any level. Emery is a proven commodity who can help keep Arsenal stable after Wenger's near-22 years in charge.

Even so, Arteta's reputation as a bright and up-and-coming coach remains undiminished. He's earned praise from both Wenger and Guardiola for his meticulous approach and ability to teach.

Arteta's burgeoning reputation is good news for City since Guardiola will be out of contract following the 2020-21 season. Guardiola is in his third season in the job and has never been in charge longer than four seasons at Barcelona and Bayern Munich previously.

The Citizens may already have their obvious successor in place.

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Arteta would likely have the support of players he's described as "absolutely fantastic," per Robson. He's also defended City's heavy spending in recent years, saying there are more reasons for the club's success: "People talk about money to spend. But people have to look inside this club, what we have created, it’s phenomenal."

City fans will get a firsthand glimpse of Arteta's ability to take charge when he leads the team in the absence of the suspended Guardiola against Hoffenheim. It may also be an opportunity for Arsenal supporters to see what they missed out on.