Eagles Rumors: Philly Won't Sign WR This Week Despite Jeffery, Wallace Injuries

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Despite dealing with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles are not expected to add a wide receiver before their Week 3 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that veteran wideout Mike Wallace is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured fibula during Week 2.

Not only are the Eagles without Wallace, but former Pro Bowler Alshon Jeffery has missed the first two weeks of the 2018 season as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. When asked on Friday when he might make his season debut, he made it clear that he's "not a doctor."

"Just takin' my time, day by day," Jeffery said, per Les Bowen of the Inquirer. "Each day I'm getting better."

Although the receiving corps is depleted, Philadelphia's passing attack should receive a nice boost now that Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL last December, was cleared to start in Week 3.

In the meantime, the Eagles will have to rely on Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz to move the football through the air. Second-year receiver Corey Clement and veteran Kamar Aiken will also likely see more targets with Jeffery and Wallace sidelined.

Even with the injuries, the defending champs believe they have enough playmakers to help Wentz put up points on the scoreboard.