MMA Fighter Norifumi 'Kid' Yamamoto Dies at 41 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Harry How/Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Norifumi "Kid" Yamamoto died Monday at the age of 41 after recently announcing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

According to The Independent, Yamamoto was receiving treatment at a hospital in Guam prior to his death, which was first reported by his gym, Krazy Bee.

UFC president Dana White tweeted the following after news of Yamamoto's death became public Tuesday:

Yamamoto was a Kanagawa, Japan, native who first gained acclaim fighting for several different promotions in his home country, including K-1.

He began his career with a 17-1 record and made his UFC debut at UFC 126 in February 2011, losing to eventual UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson via unanimous decision.

In four UFC fights, Yamamoto went 0-3 with a no-contest in his last bout, at UFC 184 in February 2015, against Roman Salazar due to an accidental eye poke.

Overall, Yamamoto went 18-6 as a professional mixed martial artist.