WWE Raw Results: The Undertaker's Major Announcement and Top Takeaways

On October 6, Triple H and The Undertaker will battle at WWE Super Show-Down in what is being billed as their final match against each other. WWE Creative, to their credit, has done a masterful job of building a compelling story for The King of Kings and The Deadman ahead of what the company hopes is another huge international success.

The problem is it comes at the expense of a roster full of immensely talented, full-time competitors who would benefit from that type of storytelling rather than what they have been exposed to of late.

Imagine if Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Bobby Roode, Elias, Apollo Crews, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James or Dana Brooke were treated to that sort of layered storytelling. What might the overall quality of Raw look like if the creative was that strong for the Superstars of today and their weekly plights?

Too often, WWE looks to the past for a creative spark instead of looking to the future for its next great renaissance.

That is happening with the Triple H-Undertaker program. Announcing that Kane will join Undertaker at Super Show-Down while Shawn Michaels is in the corner of The Game is hardly going to make things any better.

It may be a strong bit of storytelling and it might lead to an unforgettable match on October 6 but it is eating up television time that could have been better used on guys that will be integral parts of the company's future and stealing the attention from the men and women those two industry icons paved the way for.

Theirs is a match that needs little more than a few video packages to set the stage, not an entire new chapter.