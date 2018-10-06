John Cena, Bobby Lashley Beat Kevin Owens, Elias at WWE Super Show-Down

Photo credit: WWE.com.

John Cena enjoyed a successful return to active competition Saturday, when he teamed with Bobby Lashley to defeat Kevin Owens and Elias at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

Cena won it for his team after he hit Elias with the Five Knuckle Shuffle, Attitude Adjustment and the Sixth Move of Doom.

The bout represented Cena's first match for WWE since defeating Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April.

The Cenation Leader has settled into a part-time role due to his acting commitments, but he has been a regular presence at many of WWE's biggest events regardless.

Super Show-Down was a fitting stage for his return since it represented the biggest event put together by WWE in Australia.

While the 41-year-old didn't have much beef with Owens and Elias recently, he has feuded with both Superstars in the past, and there was no love lost between them.

More recently, Lashley has had issues with KO and Elias, making him the perfect partner for Cena.

The Dominator was engaged in a rivalry with Elias leading up to SummerSlam after taking issue with Elias' musical performances.

His focus then shifted toward Owens in recent weeks after The Prizefighter attacked him during a meditation session with Jinder Mahal.

KO had announced one week earlier he was quitting Raw, but he returned to get some revenge on Lashley for injuring his best friend, Sami Zayn.

Owens also said acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin allowed him to return with the caveat that there would be no repercussions for his actions, thus making him one of WWE's most dangerous competitors.

At Super Show-Down, two of WWE's most physically imposing Superstars in Cena and Lashley joined forces in an attempt to damage the egos of two of the most arrogant heels in the company.

Both teams worked well together at various points throughout the match, but the pure power of Cena and Lashley proved too much for Owens and Elias to overcome.

Assuming Cena returns to his Hollywood obligations after Super Show-Down, Lashley may be left to deal with a pair of angry Superstars by himself on Raw moving forward.

