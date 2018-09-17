Video: Le'Veon Bell Rides Jet Ski, Responds to Fan Saying Steelers Must Pay Him

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell had the time of his life Monday, a day after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 42-37 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL regular season.

Bell continues to hold out for a long-term contract with the Steelers. TMZ Sports shared footage of the three-time Pro Bowler riding a jet ski in Miami (warning: post contains profanity):

The Steelers didn't miss Bell all that much in Week 1 as rookie running back James Conner ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Conner followed up with 17 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and caught five passes for 48 yards Sunday.

The fact that Pittsburgh scored 37 points and gained 475 yards doesn't give the team much reason to budge from its current position. The Steelers have the one-year, $14.5 million franchise tender on the table.

Likewise, Bell appears content to continue his holdout. Granted, the longer he stays away means more lost money. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted he has already forfeited $1.7 million in potential earnings.

Those are some awfully expensive jet ski rides.