Raiders News: Jon Gruden Says He Has No Regrets About Khalil Mack Trade

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. The Broncos won 20-19. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Even after an 0-2 start to the season, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden is standing by his decision to trade away star pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

"No, it doesn't make me regret the trade," Gruden said Monday, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "We made the trade. We made the trade. You know there's going to be hindsight, 50-50, all that stuff, but we would have loved to have had him here. I'm not going to keep rehashing this."

Mack had been holding out for a new contract but was traded to the Chicago Bears for a package that included two first-round picks before the start of the season. 

While we can look past Gruden's misstatement of hindsight being 20-20, the fact is this type of reaction appeared obvious beforehand as well.

Mack was a three-time Pro Bowler in four seasons in the NFL, earning first-team All-Pro honors in two different seasons. He totaled 36.5 sacks over the past three years and was seeking a long-term deal as he headed into the final year of his rookie contract.

The Bears have already seen his level of impact as he starred in the team's Week 1 game, totaling a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have seen little pass rush in their first two games, with the entire squad combining for just two sacks.

Still, Gruden continues to stand by his decision to deal away arguably the team's best player.

