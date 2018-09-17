Undertaker Says Kane Will Be Ringside for Match vs. Triple H at Super Show-Down

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Undertaker gazes at the crowd after what could be his final WrestleMania match on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker will have some help when he wrestles Triple H for the last time ever at WWE Super Show-Down on Oct. 6 in Melbourne, Australia.

The Deadman announced Monday night on Raw that Kane will be in his corner, with Shawn Michaels on the other side for Triple H.

This will be the first appearance for Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, since he won the mayoral race in Knox County, Tennessee. In an interview with Rolling Stone's Ryan Bort, Jacobs said he'd be open for a return to WWE on special occasions:

"WWE is always going to be part of me and hopefully I'll always be part of it. I haven't ruled out making special appearances every now and then. My main priority is being mayor, of course. [My role in the WWE] does bring a lot of attention to Knox County, so that's cool. It's just a matter of making sure everything I do—WWE or any other outside stuff—does not impact my role as mayor."

At the Greatest Royal Rumble, WWE tried to stuff as many stars into the show as possible, and that appears to be the strategy for the Super Show-Down as well.

There isn't a compelling reason to have another match between The Undertaker and Triple H when the former is semi-retired and the latter only wrestles sparingly too. But that takes a backseat to giving Australia a showcase match.

WWE is pulling out all of the stops by including Michaels and now Kane in the picture, and it's safe to assume they'll get involved in the match in some way.

If nothing else, seeing The Undertaker, Triple H, Michaels and Kane in the same ring together is bound to make older WWE fans feel nostalgic.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report