Undertaker Says Kane Will Be Ringside for Match vs. Triple H at Super Show-Down

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker will have some help when he wrestles Triple H for the last time ever at WWE Super Show-Down on Oct. 6 in Melbourne, Australia.

The Deadman announced Monday night on Raw that Kane will be in his corner, with Shawn Michaels on the other side for Triple H.

This will be the first appearance for Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, since he won the mayoral race in Knox County, Tennessee. In an interview with Rolling Stone's Ryan Bort, Jacobs said he'd be open for a return to WWE on special occasions:

"WWE is always going to be part of me and hopefully I'll always be part of it. I haven't ruled out making special appearances every now and then. My main priority is being mayor, of course. [My role in the WWE] does bring a lot of attention to Knox County, so that's cool. It's just a matter of making sure everything I do—WWE or any other outside stuff—does not impact my role as mayor."

At the Greatest Royal Rumble, WWE tried to stuff as many stars into the show as possible, and that appears to be the strategy for the Super Show-Down as well.

There isn't a compelling reason to have another match between The Undertaker and Triple H when the former is semi-retired and the latter only wrestles sparingly too. But that takes a backseat to giving Australia a showcase match.

WWE is pulling out all of the stops by including Michaels and now Kane in the picture, and it's safe to assume they'll get involved in the match in some way.

If nothing else, seeing The Undertaker, Triple H, Michaels and Kane in the same ring together is bound to make older WWE fans feel nostalgic.