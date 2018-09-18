Undertaker vs. Triple H at Super Show-Down Will Lead to Shawn Michaels' Return

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

No matter how much WWE tells wrestling fans to care about Undertaker vs. Triple H at Super Show-Down in Australia, everyone has their eyes on the eventual tag team match between Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. The Deadman and Kane.

On Monday, Undertaker cut one of his typical promos, running down Triple H and doing his best to promote the October 6 event. While the segment was all about the match against The Game, The Phenom still managed to tease a return for HBK at the same time.

Undertaker also made some clear statements: He knows Michaels will be in Melbourne to back up Triple H, and he’s bringing Kane to neutralize the threat. In typical WWE fashion, that is a recipe for ref bumps and interference.

With speculation running wild recently that Undertaker and Kane were supposed to team up at the Crown Jewel show in November, the stage is set for Michaels to interfere at Super Show-Down and set up the tag team match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At Crown Jewel, expect the Brothers of Destruction vs. D-Generation X.

From a storyline perspective, it’s the easiest way to build a blockbuster match following the previously announced bout between Undertaker and Triple H. Adding in Kane and the returning Michaels will further the story and ensure a massive audience for any event.

HBK returning from retirement is the huge moment Crown Jewel needs.

WWE generated between $40-$50 million in revenue from the Greatest Royal Rumble event, and the company will look to earn about the same for the November show. With the Saudi Arabian government paying a high fee for the WWE Network special, the company will be looking to please officials with a blockbuster event.

Once HBK inevitably returns to the ring, the floodgates will open to a deluge of potential dream matches. Before Michaels thinks of any other singles bouts, though, the promos from The Undertaker thus far point to a WrestleMania 35 battle against his old foe.

Whether the WWE Universe wants another chapter in the storied rivalry between the two legends or not, Undertaker and Michaels look destined to square off again on the biggest stage of them all in New York City.

