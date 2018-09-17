Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Announced for WWE Crown JewelSeptember 18, 2018
WWE set up what's likely to be the main event when it returns to Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2 for a WWE Network-exclusive show called Crown Jewel.
Acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin announced Monday that Roman Reigns will put the Universal Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.
.@HeymanHustle has interrupted @WWERomanReigns & @BraunStrowman to proclaim that @BrockLesnar WILL compete for the #UniversalChampionship in a Triple Threat Match at #WWECrownJewel! #Raw https://t.co/6tH54lAS15
