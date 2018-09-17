Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

WWE set up what's likely to be the main event when it returns to Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2 for a WWE Network-exclusive show called Crown Jewel.

Acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin announced Monday that Roman Reigns will put the Universal Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

