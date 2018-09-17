Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Reportedly Join Lucas Paqueta Race

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly become the latest club to show an interest in Brazil international Lucas Paqueta.

According to Le10 Sport (h/t Tom Coast at Sport Witness), the Red Devils have joined Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the talented 21-year-old.

However, it's unclear how much interest Manchester United hold, or whether the club is being used to help secure the youngster a new and improved contract at Flamengo, per Coast.

Spanish champions Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the midfielder, according to Joaquim Piera at Sport.

Paqueta's current deal expires in December 2020, and he has a release clause of €50 million (£45 million).

He has been in negotiations over a new deal which would see his release clause rise to €70 million (£63 million), per Piera.

Despite only turning 21 in August Paqueta has already become a key player for Flamengo. Scouted Football showed how impressive he's been:

He also made his senior Brazil debut in the 2-0 international friendly win over the United States. Seleçao Brasileira highlighted what he offers:

Flamengo vice-president Ricardo Lomba has said his team will do all they can to keep him at the club, per Peira.

"Now he's gone with the national team, it's clear he's climbed up a step," he said. "We want him to stay and will do everything we can to keep him at the club where he's developed as a player."

The club's hopes of keeping hold of their starlet are starting to look slim as some of Europe's biggest clubs circle, and he could become a top target when the transfer window reopens in January.

Paqueta is part of a new generation of Brazilian talent, and players such as Arthur and Richarlison have already left South America for Europe.

There's a feeling that Paqueta may be the next young star to make the move, and he certainly does not seem to be lacking in admirers.