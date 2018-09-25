WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: Grades Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 25

Credit: WWE.com

WWE continued its new round-robin format on this week's Mixed Match Challenge with two more matches it has been building on Raw and SmackDown for the past few weeks.

Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal have been interacting on Raw to hype their bout while The Miz and R-Truth have engaged in their own feud on SmackDown.

This new format will allow teams to compete more than once even if they lose, allowing WWE to book some fun combinations along the way.

Let's take a look at what happened on Tuesday's episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

Mickie James and Bobby Lashley vs. Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal

Lio Rush and Sunil Singh argued at ringside as Lashley and Mahal began the match for their teams. It took them less than a minute before they started trying to incorporate comedy into their performance.

Mahal challenged Lashley to a push-up contest with their partners on their backs, but Singh ended up tripping over Mahal to break it up.

This bout was nothing special, but WWE having Lashley and Mahal build up a feud over the past few weeks gave the match more backstory than most of the other contests we will see in the first round of the tournament.

Despite having a friendship on Raw, Alicia Fox and Mickie James seemed more than happy to beat each other up. After Rush got Mahal to chase him into the ring, Lashley scored the win for his team with a vertical suplex.

Grade: C

Notes and Highlights

James and Lashley chose the name Country Dominance. "The Ballad of Mickie Bobby" was right in front of them and they didn't use it.

So Fox and James go from being Alexa Bliss' cronies to opponents in the matter of a day? Typical WWE logic.

Mahal is a former WWE champion and he was defeated with a standard vertical suplex. Sad.

Fox is such an underrated comedic performer. She throws everything she has into her unhinged gimmick.

The Miz and Asuka vs. R-Truth and Carmella

The Miz and R-Truth have each scored a win over each other in recent weeks, so this bout acted as somewhat of a rubber match for them.

Carmella and Asuka were going to start, but The Miz got jealous of all the attention The Empress of Tomorrow was getting from the crowd, so he tagged himself in.

The first few minutes of this bout was all comedy, and while that would normally be a bad thing, the crowd was into every second of it because all four performers were so entertaining.

There was a lot of mayhem in this one, but it all worked to make this a memorable contest. After Mella superkicked The Miz off of the apron, Asuka put her in the Asukalock for the win.

There wasn't much in the way of technical wrestling here, but it succeeded in being something the fans will remember when they leave the arena.

Grade: B-

Notes and Highlights