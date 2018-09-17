Johnny Manziel Named Alouettes' Week 15 Starter vs. Blue Bombers

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman announced Monday that Johnny Manziel would serve as the team's starting quarterback Friday night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, according to the CFL's official site.

Per that report, Antonio Pipkin had been operating as the team's starter since Manziel suffered a concussion in August, but after throwing four interceptions against the BC Lions, Pipkin has been demoted in favor of Manziel.

Manziel had been cleared to play for the past two weeks but remained in a backup role, which perplexed the former Texas A&M and NFL quarterback.

"If the club had faith in me, I feel like I would be the guy, I feel like I would've been the guy after I came back from the concussion," Manziel said last week, per the Associated Press. "That hasn't happened, so I need to continue to get out here. And it's the hardest part about missing practice, I need these reps to try to leave as little doubt as possible in my ability to play."

"I hope this organization, I hope the people here haven't lost faith in my ability to play, and I still get a chance to come back and get a chance to be in with the (starters) and play, because that's what I came up here to do and that's what I want to do," he continued.

Manziel's time has come once more for the 3-9 Alouettes, though he didn't exactly tear it up in his first two starts for the team, going 27-of-46 passes with 272 yards and four interceptions in two losses. While Pipkin struggled in his last outing, he was 2-2 overall as the starter.

It's been a revolving door at quarterback for Montreal this year, with six different players getting snaps at the position during the season. Vernon Adams, Drew Willy and Jeff Mathews are currently unavailable for the team while on the six-game injured list.

The hope for the team, after trading for Manziel, was that he would end that quarterback carousel. Now, he's getting a second chance to do so.