Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington Huskies Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

It's almost hard to believe but Arizona State owns the recent rivalry with Washington, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings straight up, including an upset last season, going a perfect 12-0 against the spread. Can the Sun Devils continue with that unlikely domination when they run with the Huskies Saturday night in Seattle?

College football point spread: The Huskies opened as 18.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 39.5-24.9 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Why the Arizona State Sun Devils can cover the spread

Arizona State was 2-0 both SU and ATS under new coach Herm Edwards, but suffered a 28-21 upset loss at San Diego State last week. The Sun Devils took first lead at 7-0 late in the first quarter, and led 14-7 late into the second quarter. They later fell down 28-14, pulled to within 28-21 late and appeared to have completed a pass to the Aztecs 2-yard line with six seconds left. But an review reversed the completion, and a 35-yard Hail Mary fell unanswered.

The key sequence in the game may have come late in the second quarter, when ASU, trying to add to a seven-point lead, got sacked on a fourth-and-one from the San Diego State 11-yard line. The Sun Devils then allowed the Aztecs to drive 85 yards to a game-tying touchdown just eight seconds from the end of the half, completely reversing momentum.

Arizona State opened this season with a 49-7 victory over UTSA, covering as a 17-point favorite, then upset Michigan State 16-13 outright as a four-point home dog.

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

Washington lost its season opener to Auburn but is 2-0 since, including a 21-7 Pac-12 victory at Utah last week. The Huskies drove 65 yards to a touchdown on their opening drive of the game, led 14-7 at the half and pushed that to 21-7 early in the third quarter, then held on from there for the win and the cover as four-point road favorites.

On the night Washington out-gained the Utes 327-261, out-rushed the Utes 172-123, held a 33/27 edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-1.

In the end the Huskies defense secured the cash by holding Utah scoreless on three fourth-quarter drives that reached inside the Washington 25-yard line. That unit has now allowed just three touchdowns through three games this season.

Smart betting pick

Arizona State suffered a letdown last week, following its big upset of a quality Big Ten opponent. So the Sun Devils could be primed for a rebound effort this week. Also, ASU won this matchup last year 13-7 down in Tempe, holding the Huskies to just 230 yards of offense. Washington is still the better team here and will probably win this game but the smart money takes Arizona State and the points.

College football betting trends

Arizona State is 11-1 SU and 12-0 ATS in its last 12 games vs Washington.

The total has gone under in Arizona State's last four games vs Washington.

Arizona State is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games on the road vs Washington.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.