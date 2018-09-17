WWE Starrcade 2018 Revealed Featuring Ric Flair, The Shield, AJ Styles and More

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Starrcade is returning for 2018 at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, and many of the biggest stars in WWE are set to take part in the Nov. 24 event.

According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc, a Cincy Street Fight highlights the five matches already being advertised, with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre taking on The Shield: Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is also expected to be in attendance.

The 69-year-old survived a health scare last year that forced him to spend 10 days on life support, but he is back in good spirits and even got married last week.

An appearance by Flair, along with other guests like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Alexa Bliss ensure the show will be one to watch.

Meanwhile, the bouts themselves should be exciting for the fans in attendance.

The three-on-three battle features the Raw Tag Team Champions, WWE Universal Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion, along with one of the top stars in the sport in Strowman.

Additionally, there is a steel cage match listed between Samoa Joe and A.J. Styles for the WWE Title, as well as another steel cage match for the WWE Women's Title between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura will also battle for the WWE United States Title while The Bar and New Day will compete for the SmackDown Tag Team Title.

Starrcade returned last year after a 17-year absence, but it wasn't shown on television, making it an exclusive event for those in the crowd. There is no word on whether the 2018 version will be any different.