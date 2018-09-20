Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Super Show-Down in Australia

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Whether you're the type of fan who is angry that WWE is somewhat depending upon nostalgia by having Triple H vs. Undertaker as the biggest selling point of this event or you're someone who is just looking forward to seeing two legends clash, there's no debate that this has been given the most amount of the spotlight.

At first, this had no story to it. It was just announced out of nowhere, and that was it.

However, its billing as the last time the two will meet has become the driving force of this feud, with Triple H and Undertaker both claiming they will put the other one down for good.

Since then, a slew of legends have chimed in on which man they're betting on, which prompted Shawn Michaels to enter the fold. That's where things got personal.

Instead of just backing his friend and wiping his hands of the situation, Michaels found himself back in the deathly gaze of The Deadman as the two recounted their battles from WrestleMania XXV and XXVI, the latter of which being The Heartbreak Kid's final match.

With Michaels in Triple H's corner, Undertaker decided to balance out the scales and announce that his brother, Kane, would make his return as well.

This has become an unofficial tag team affair between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X, which is something we may see become a reality at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. All signs indicate that Michaels will come out of retirement to settle the score.

That, in itself, is monumental. So while this is advertised as the last match between The Phenom and The Game, it may lead to something even bigger for November 2.